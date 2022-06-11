[VIDEO]: Anambra Govt Demolishes Kidnappers’ Den

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Anambra State Government in collaboration with the state police command has demolished a kidnappers’ den in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The state joint security operation conducted the demolition which according to it is aimed at ridding the state of all forms of crime.

Meanwhile, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has warned residents that any building identified as a kidnap den or hideout for criminals will suffer a similar fate.