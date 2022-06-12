Democracy Day: Buhari Assures Nigerians Of Peaceful, Transparent 2023 Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of a peaceful and transparent process of electing a new leader when the people go to the polls next year.

He gave the assurance on Sunday while addressing the nation as part of activities lined up to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

“I remain committed and determined to ensure that a new president is elected through a peaceful and transparent process,” he said.

According to the President, the signs so far are positive, especially with the primaries recently conducted by all registered political parties to select their candidates for the 2023 general elections.

He stated that the primaries were peaceful and orderly, saying those who won were magnanimous in their victories.

RELATED

We Must Ensure A Peaceful Transition Of Power To Honour MKO Abiola – Buhari

We Will Not Stop Until Those In Captivity Are Freed, Buhari Vows On Democracy Day

President Buhari added that while those who lost were gracious in defeat, the aggrieved ones opted to seek judicial justice as opposed to jungle justice.

Another positive that came from the party primaries, he said, was the significant increase in the rate of participation by women and youth across all parties.

The President who said he was very pleased to see the development believes it augurs well for the future and shows the level of maturity the nation’s democracy has achieved in the last 23 years.

He, however, stressed the need to ensure a peaceful transition of power in 2023 in honour of the late M.K.O. Abiola.

President Buhari appealed to the electorate to ensure that Abiola’s sacrifices and that of other heroes of democracy were not allowed to go in vain.

Read the full text of the President’s broadcast below: