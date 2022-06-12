EkitiGovDebate: I Don’t Have Regrets Being Endorsed By Fayose – Olabisi Kolawole

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, Olabisi Kolawole, says he has no regrets being endorsed by ex-governor Ayodele Fayose.

Otunba Kolawole who stated this on Sunday at the governorship debate in Ekiti State, said contrary to claims suggesting that he might be a stooge, his alliance with Fayose is based on the experience the former governor has, having led the state for eight years.

“If seeking advice from experienced people makes you a stooge, then let it be,” the governorship aspirant declared.

Kolawole further asserted that the former governor will not be in the Government House running the affairs of the State, noting that advise will be sought from past leaders and prominent Ekiti people not only limited to politicians.

According to him, “the idea of being a stooge is just cheap blackmail,” one that cannot hold water when it comes to a person of his caliber who has piloted the affairs of the PDP as chairman in Ekiti State.