Ekiti Election: If I Win, We Will Deliver Drugs With Drones – Segun Oni

With the Ekiti State governorship election a week away, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Segun Oni, has pledged to tackle security challenges in the state, saying he will deliver drugs with drones.

Oni, an ex-governor of the state, stated this during a governorship debate on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He was reacting to the June 5 deadly attack in Owo, neighbouring Ondo State where scores of people were killed at St Francis Catholic Church.

“We will fly drones across the state for multiple purposes. We will deliver drugs with drones and those drones will be fitted with cameras so that if they are overflying any part, the security people will take a record of what they can see,” he said, in his last-minute strategy to win his way to the hearts of Ekiti voters.

“We must be ready to confront the security issue head-on. Multi-level security and multi-level policing, we will do it.

‘100,000 Jobs’

The ex-governor also revealed his plans to create jobs for the Ekiti people if returned as governor of the state.

According to him, his administration will create 100,000 jobs within a year if given the four-year mandate to lead the people.

When asked how, the ex-governor didn’t really reveal the strategy he hopes to deploy. He, however, explained that his focus would be on livestock, fishery and technology.

“In our first year, we must create at least 100,000 jobs. We will go into livestock and fisheries where we know there is a ready market,” he said.

“Livestock and fisheries can take in so much. We had a fishery programme when I was governor before and it succeeded so much. For every entrepreneur we graduate, it is a minimum of five jobs for people who will work with them.