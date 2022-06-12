Ekiti Election: Why I Dumped PDP For SDP – Segun Oni

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the July 19 governorship election in Ekiti State, Segun Oni has explained why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the SDP.

Speaking during a debate in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, the governorship hopeful said his decision to switch camp was not borne out of desperation.

He explained that the party’s way and the manner it held the last governorship primary election in the state was not conducive enough.

“It is not desperation,” Oni said, debunking claims that he wants to return to the Ekiti State Government House by all means.

“I do not like cheating. I don’t cheat and don’t like people to cheat. If I see a party that has no respect for its own rules, I see it as not my type of party.

“I contested the PDP primaries and it was supposed to be a secret ballot and the world saw how it became open to the extent that one man was being shown in every ballot. I detest cheating and don’t collaborate with cheats.”

READ ALSO: Democracy Day: Buhari Assures Nigerians Of Peaceful, Transparent 2023 Elections

The 67-year-old ex-governor resigned his membership of the PDP on February 5, over a week after failing to clinch the party’s ticket.

He lost the PDP governorship primary election in Ekiti to Bisi Kolawole, the preferred candidate of Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of the state.

Kolawole was announced as the winner of the election after polling 671 votes to beat Oni, his closest rival, who had 330 votes.

Having clinched the SDP ticket, he will battle Kolawole as well as Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kemi Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) among other candidates.

ole was announced as the winner of the election after polling 671 votes to beat Oni, his closest rival, who had 330 votes.

Having clinched the SDP ticket, he will battle Kolawole as well as Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kemi Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) among other candidates.