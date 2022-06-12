Ekiti Gubernatorial Election: IGP Deploys ‘Adequate’ Personnel, Operational Assets

Police authorities say the Inspector General, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the mobilization and deployment of adequate police personnel, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), and technical capabilities of the Police Airwing, for the Ekiti State Gubernatorial Elections slated for the 18th of June, 2022.

Also deployed by the IGP are the Force Marine, Mounted Troops, K-9 Section, and other operational assets.

“The deployment would see selected seasoned Strategic Commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above for effective supervision of security personnel and operations in the Election,” the authorities say.

Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Sunday said the IGP also deployed Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, to Ekiti.

DIG Kokumo who doubles as supervisory DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone is to coordinate security components for the Election.

DIG Kokumo would be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law abiding citizens of secured freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

He will be assisted by four (4) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), three (3) Commissioners of Police (CPs), five (5) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and eighteen (18) Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

The senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three (3) Senatorial Districts, sixteen (16) Local Government Areas and the 2445 polling units in Ekiti State.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba noted that the Force has carried out these necessary operational deployments as part of actions aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful and proper conduct of the election in Ekiti State.

The police boss further noted that the personnel, comprising conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Public Relations Department (FPRD), as well as Police Medical Teams, will be on ground to guarantee free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

In addition, five (5) Armored Personnel Carriers for patrol as well as four (4) helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance amongst other unique operational capabilities.

IGP Alkali Baba reassured the nation and the international community that the Force is adequately prepared for the Gubernatorial Election in Ekiti State which is scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022.

He reiterated that the Force will do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC officials, equipment, accredited observers, both domestic and international, and other key players in Ekiti State.

The police chief admonished the people of Ekiti State to be law-abiding and comply with the restriction of movement order which will be announced by the Commissioner of Police as at when due.

He equally called on the citizens to come out en-masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced by the police and other security agencies to protect them before, during and after the election.