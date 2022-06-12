EkitiGovDebate: I Plan To Create Massive Wealth, Says Debo Ranti Ajayi

Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Debo Ranti Ajayi (DRA), has said that plans to create massive wealth for the state if elected.

Mr Ajayi disclosed this during the Ekiti Governorship Debate which held on Sunday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Speaking on how it would achieve the massive wealth creation in the state, Mr Ajayi explained that having served as a former commissioner for budget, he understands the finances of Ekiti, stressing that the knowledge will play a vital role in the transformation of the state’s economy.

According to him, Ekiti has done nothing to support the private sector, this he says is one place to start in the creation of abundance in the state.

“We will do everything possible to make our private sector vibrant and prosperous, so that tax revenue will increase.

“Bringing in investors as an actuary, as a global person, I have the capacity and profile to attract investors to Ekiti,” the ex-Commissioner for Budget & Economic Planning enunciated.

He further asserted that under his watch as governor if elected, the state will no longer use debt capital for development, rather, the state would use private equity to grow.

“We are going to collaborate with our people in the diasporas, who have vast resources, they will partner with government in developing the private sector,” the former Commissioner for Trade buttressed.

Mr Ranti Ajayi went on to say that he has observed that in Ekiti State the politics of poverty thrives, a term with loosely translates to a ploy to keep the masses poor, as to ensure that they remain vulnerable and at the mercy of those in power.

He said when he becomes governor, this leadership flaw will be eradicated, adding that he plans to economically empower the people so that they can gain a voice, refuse to be manipulated and demand more accountability from their leaders.

The YPP governorship aspirant promised to train and expose the people of Ekiti State to various career options so that they can reach the full bloom of their potentials.