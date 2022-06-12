Gbajabiamila Congratulates Nigerians On Democracy Day

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day.

In a statement on Saturday by his media adviser, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila said Nigerians have a lot to celebrate as the country’s democracy has developed in the past 23 years.

The speaker described this year’s Democracy Day as historic, coming on the eve of the 2023 general elections.

He expressed delight at how the citizens have embraced democratic governance in the past two decades, saying there was a lot to come in the coming years in terms of dividends of democracy.

Gbajabiamila called for the continuous support and cooperation of the people for the entrenchment and deepening of democracy in the country.

He used the occasion to call on Nigerian leaders at all levels to intensify efforts at making the country’s democracy work for the people.