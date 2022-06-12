NDLEA Intercepts US, Dubai-Bound Drugs In Lagos, Arrests 39 In Abuja Raids

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested Nigeria-based Congolese, Kandigu Kadi, and a Nigerian, Makowulu Ebuka Anthony, for attempting to export controlled and illicit drugs to the United States and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were intercepted at the NAHCO and SAHCO export sheds of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

“While Kandigu was arrested on Tuesday, 31st May at the NAHCO export shed for attempting to export 2.100kilograms of pentazocine injection, Makowulu was nabbed on Friday, 3rd June in connection with an attempt to export parcels of cannabis sativa concealed in cereals packs to Dubai through the SAHCO cargo shed,” the statement said.

“Investigations reveal that the pentazocine consignment was being sent to Kinshasa, Congo, while a similar package containing 200 bottles of pentazocine injection intercepted a week earlier at the airport was heading to the US.

“In his case, Makowulu was caught with eight parcels of cannabis weighing 2.90kg concealed in Nutribom Cereals cartons among other natural packs of the cereal, as part of a consolidated cargo meant for different people in Dubai.”

According to Babafemi, anti-narcotics officers in Edo also intercepted 10,280 tablets of tramadol, 2,000 tablets of diazepam, 300 tablets of swinol, 5,000 tablets of axol, and 10 bottles of codeine-based syrup in the Irrua area of the state.

He added that the operatives destroyed 5.301713 hectares of a cannabis farm at Oke forest in Ovia North East Local Government Area, as part of efforts to disrupt all cannabis planting activities for the season in the state.

In Yobe state, NDLEA operatives also raided Tsohuwar Kasuwa area of Potiskum town on Friday where a notorious suspected drug dealer, Usman Alhaji, was arrested and 22 blocks of cannabis sativa were recovered from him.

“In the past week, no fewer than 39 suspects were arrested across drug joints raided in parts of the Federal Capital Territory and different quantities of assorted illicit drugs recovered from them,” the statement added. “Areas raided between Saturday 4th June and Saturday 11th June include Apo Mechanic (cashew forest), Apo NEPA, Tora Bora, Gishiri junction, Jabi Park, Jabi forest, Jabi Gidan Bola, Deidei area, Rugga area, City Gate, Sabon Lugbe, Basa village, and Airport Road.

“The raid, which continues across Abuja, is a joint operation between the FCT Command of the agency and the Chairman Monitoring Special Task Force (C-MSTF) to rid the capital territory of the activities of drug dealers and peddlers.”

In his reaction, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Buba Marwa, commended the operatives of MMIA, Edo, Yobe, and FCT commands, as well as the C-MSTF for their resilience.

He asked them and others across all commands to remain vigilant and committed to the collective goal of saving Nigeria from the drug scourge.