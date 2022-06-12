Peace, Prosperity Shall Outlast Violence, Poverty – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has asked Nigerians not to lose faith in the nation as it will surely overcome its challenges.

In his Democracy Day message on Sunday, he assured them that just like democracy finally won against dictatorship, prosperity shall overcome poverty, peace shall outlast violence, compassion will conquer hatred, and good will defeat evil.

Tinubu is also hopeful that after a tough period for the country, justice, security, and economic development will visit and reside in every hamlet, household, village, and city.

He added that the spirit of June 12 would expand to become the spirit of Nigeria and the people’s national greatness and destiny.

The APC candidate appealed to people from all walks of life and all parts of the country to unite to build a more industrious and peaceful society.

He relived the events of the 1993 presidential election which he said showed Nigerians were capable of democratic excellence and conducting elections as good as anywhere else on earth.

According to Tinubu, late MKO Abiola won a truly national mandate, and his victory shows Nigeria’s unity is not an impractical dream.

While noting the nation’s diversity in terms of ethnicity and religion, he appealed to the people to continue to seek good governance, better life and the positive things that result from sustained good governance.

