Poor Parenting Triggers Insecurity, Says General

A former Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Henry Ayoola, has said poor parenting triggers insecurity in the country.

He stated this on Sunday during a special programme on Channels Television to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Ayoola charged parents to play their roles in properly grooming their children so as not to constitute a nuisance to society.

According to him, society now has parents who are not properly raised, with little or nothing to pass to the generation of their children.

While nothing that the security agencies have been living up to their responsibilities, the former Chief of Defence Research and Development maintained that the family should be alive to its crucial duty.

“There is an area we are overlooking, the area of parenting and the failure in that area. The law of harvest is that when you sow a seed, you reap multiple seeds. What has happened is that the nation has gone through cycles where you have had parents who perhaps are not well raised,” he said.

“We need to start from the homes where parents should play their roles, raise their children properly the way they should be raised so that the amount of delinquency in the society will be reduced.”

On intelligence, he called on the Federal Government to provide adequate tools for security agencies to carry out their duties.

The retired general gave an instance where a thorough intelligence is gathered by the relevant agencies, who diligently pass it to security agencies but operatives are handicapped as a result of operational equipment, Nigerians will end up blaming the attack on lack of intelligence.

In clearing the air on troops deployment in internal security, he said it is the tradition, noting that military personnel come in when police officers are overwhelmed by the situation.