Senate President Advocates Equity, Fairness, Justice On Democracy Day

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has called on Nigerians to focus on building the nation with the bricks of equity, fairness, and justice.

In his Democracy Day message on Sunday, he explained that such qualities were important to help the nation withstand challenges as they may come.

Lawan stated that it would be the fourth time Nigeria would celebrate the day on June 12 since President Muhammadu Buhari made the change from May 29.

He believes June 12 is more than just a date for the Nigerian people as it represents a milestone in the journey to entrench a democratic polity.

On that day in 1993, the lawmaker said Nigerians rose above primordial sentiments and proclaimed the oneness of their nation, as well as their preference for a democratic system that offered them good governance, freedom, and life more abundant.

He described democracy as a process that required popular participation, tolerance of the views and rights of others, and the spirit of sportsmanship for its sustenance.

According to the Senate President, the National Assembly will always be alive to its duties, as it did in the process that led to the birth of a new Electoral Act.

He revealed that the legislation was passed based on conviction and in appreciation of the need to strengthen the nation’s democratic processes and values to allow for more transparency and to engender the confidence of the people.

Read the full text of Lawan’s Democracy Day message below: