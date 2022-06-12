Three Killed As Rainstorm Ravages Houses In Katsina

At least three persons have died with several others injured following a ravaging of houses by a rainstorm in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The rainstorm started on Saturday and lasted till Sunday, a situation that forced many houses to cave and their roofs were blown out.

Channels Television gathered that the disaster occurred in Nasarawa and Matsiga communities, all in Kankara local council.

According to an eyewitness, one of the victims died when the walls of her room which were made up of soil and mud blocks completely collapsed on her.

The spokesman for the Kankara Local Government Area, Malam Abdulkarim Sani also confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Sunday.

He announced that the victims were all buried on Sunday morning according to Islamic rites, adding that staff at the information unit of the council, simply identified as Surajo Zabo also lost his wife during the incident.

But the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency is yet to react to the incident.

When contacted, officials of the agency failed to comment or respond to inquiries on the issue.