We Will Not Stop Until Those In Captivity Are Freed, Buhari Vows On Democracy Day

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to ending terrorism and kidnapping in the country and ensuring justice for victims.

The President made the promise in his Democracy Day broadcast to the nation on Sunday morning.

“I and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely,” President Buhari said of those being held captive by terrorists and kidnappers.

“For those who have lost their lives, we will continue to seek justice for their families against the perpetrators.

“For those currently in captivity, we will not stop until they are freed and their kidnappers are brought to justice.”

The President and his administration have frequently been criticised for the handling of national security and the reaction to incidents of terror.

While some have accused the President of being indifferent to the sufferings and plight of the victims, he gave a different position in his speech.

“I am living daily with grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to remember the victims as the country marked Democracy Day.

“On this official day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Read the full text of the President’s broadcast below: