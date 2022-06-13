Blackout Across Major Cities As National Grid Collapses Again

Major cities across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), experienced a blackout on Sunday following another collapse of the national grid.

The affected cities where there was an outage include those under the domain of Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, and Eko Electricity Distribution Company, among others.

In various notices to their customers, the electricity distribution companies disclosed that the collapse occurred at about 6:47pm on Sunday.

“The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc wishes to inform the general public that the current outage being witnessed is a result of system collapse,” JED informed its customers in a statement by its spokesman, Dr Friday Elijah.

“We hope to restore supply as soon as supply is restored. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.”

Sunday’s collapse is the latest in the series of breakdowns of the national grid since the beginning of the year. In some cases, the national grid collapsed more than twice in a month.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, after a similar collapse in April, said the government had been making efforts to improve the power supply in the country.

Read the notices from other electricity distribution companies to their customers on Sunday’s collapse below:

Dear Esteemed Customers, we regret to inform you of the on going system collapse on the National grid. This has affected our entire network and impacted our ability to deliver optimum service.

Please bear with us as we are working with our TCN partners on a swift resolution. — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) June 12, 2022

The collapse occured at about 18:47 pm this evening hence the loss of supply on all our outgoing feeders. Power supply shall be restored as soon as the National Grid is powered back. — Kaduna Electric (@Kadunaelectric) June 12, 2022

*NOTICE OF SYSTEM COLLAPSE* The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 6.49pm this evening, Sunday, 12th June, 2022… — Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc. (@enugudisco) June 12, 2022