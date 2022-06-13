Advertisement

Blackout Across Major Cities As National Grid Collapses Again

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated June 13, 2022
A file photo of a powerline.
Major cities across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), experienced a blackout on Sunday following another collapse of the national grid.

The affected cities where there was an outage include those under the domain of Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, and Eko Electricity Distribution Company,  among others.

In various notices to their customers, the electricity distribution companies disclosed that the collapse occurred at about 6:47pm on Sunday.

“The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc wishes to inform the general public that the current outage being witnessed is a result of system collapse,” JED informed its customers in a statement by its spokesman, Dr Friday Elijah.

“We hope to restore supply as soon as supply is restored. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.”

Sunday’s collapse is the latest in the series of breakdowns of the national grid since the beginning of the year. In some cases, the national grid collapsed more than twice in a month.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, after a similar collapse in April, said the government had been making efforts to improve the power supply in the country.

Read the notices from other electricity distribution companies to their customers on Sunday’s collapse below:



