Buhari, Jonathan, Others Attend Democracy Day Parade At Eagles Square

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inspected the Guard of Hounor during the 2022 Democracy Day Parade held at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The parade is an annual exercise held in honour of the nation’s return to civil rule and to remember Nigeria’s heroes of democracy.

President Buhari’s arrival was heralded by a general salute, signalling the official kick off of the exercise in the nation’s capital.

However, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, could not attend the event as he had travelled to Cote d’Ivoire for the 2022 Africa CEO Forum.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad; and former President Goodluck Jonathan, were physically present.

Others who attended the event include ministers and other members of the President’s cabinet, the nation’s service chiefs, other members of the National Assembly, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Prior to the President’s arrival, the guards had fallen into formation with several general salutes taken to welcome squad leaders and the commander of the Guards Brigade.

There were also general salutes for the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of the Police Force, as well as salutations for former presidents and vice presidents, among other dignitaries.

The ground is not as full as one would expect, but civilians are not left out of the exercise as one could see visibly the presence of students and teachers from various schools, many bearing the Nigerian flag.

See the photos below …