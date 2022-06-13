Club Shooting: IGP Orders Arrest, Probe Of Policemen Attached To Burna Boy

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the arrest, and probe of the policemen attached to popular musician Burna Boy who was involved in a shooting at Club Cubana on Victoria Island.

The IGP in a statement through the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said “the Police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident”.

The IGP, who described the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has however condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident.

He directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgently as possible for further action.