Guards On Alert As Democracy Day Parade Is Set To Kick Off

All seems set for yet another Democracy Day celebration at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It’s parade day in honour of the nation’s return to civil rule and to remember Nigeria’s heroes of democracy.

The guards and squads are all set and have marched into the arena in beautiful fashion, their uniforms radiant and well-tended, giving the colours of the day a glimmer of hope for a country still yearning for peace and unity.

Eagles Square is again agog, filled with military personnel and captains of industry, and the stage is set for the march and all that is awaited is the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.

While guests are still trooping into the arena, relevant officials of the government are yet to arrive at the venue.

The Guards Brigade has continued in its tradition of treating the crowd to beautifully pieced ensembles, many of which are anthems that stir nostalgic feelings for those who are in touch with Nigerian history and understand her journey from military to democratic rule.

President Buhari’s arrival at the Eagle Square will formally kick off the parade ceremony.

See the photos below: