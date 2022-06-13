Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Plateau, Demand N50m Ransom

The Catholic priest in charge of St Anthony’s Parish, Angware community in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev James Kantoma, has been kidnapped by gunmen with the abductors demanding a N50m ransom.

Channels Television gathered that the priest was abducted on Sunday night at his house within the community when the gunmen invaded the area, shooting sporadically and eventually capturing their victim to an unknown destination.

Plateau State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Father Polycarp Lubo, confirmed the abduction of the priest.

He said that the abductors have made contacts and are demanding a ransom of N50 million before the priest, who is also the chairman of CAN in the local government council, will be freed.

On the same day, kidnappers also abducted an Anglican Bishop, Reverend Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State his wife, and driver.

They were kidnapped away along the new Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo State.

The Police Public Relations of the command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He explained that one Reverend Adekunle Adeluwa reported the incident at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to Osifeso, preliminary investigations revealed that the victims’ vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa in Ogun State to Jebba in Kwara.

The spokesman explained that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command has been directed to take over the operation that would lead to the rescue of the victims.