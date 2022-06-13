Nigerian Army Women Corps Shines At Democracy Day Parade

There was probably nothing more heart-warming at the Democracy Day Parade than the combat march by the Nigerian Army Women Corps.

The brilliant display began on Monday with an uncertain whimper and grew into a scream. With clangs of the barrel, the ladies spurred themselves on into a march that enlivened the Eagles Square in Abuja and buoyed spirits up at the arena.

Their motorbikes led the way and the women marched with great poise to the relish of spectators who could not help but roar back their delight with screams and cacophonous applause.

Led by Lieutenant Vera Jacob, the Army Women Squad proceeded towards the presidential booth, and there they recited the soldiers’ creed and got President Muhammadu Buhari’s permission to carry on.

Upon command, the women squad took a turn, marched off, and at the rare side of the ground, they brought their parade to a halt with yet another loud cry and clanging of their barrels.

Although it was a short performance, it sent a shockwave across the Eagles Square and beyond – a very vital message for the country and by proxy the continent. It is the message of equality in a society that has too long been driven by the patriarchy.

Inaugurated in 2019 under the leadership of former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (rtd), the Nigerian Army Women Corps’ concept was to harness the potential of female officers and soldiers to build a force ready to support the Nigerian Army operations and engagements.

General Buratai, in speaking about the group, noted that events in the country had shown the pertinence of constantly improving security apparatus, adding that there was a need to get all hands on deck, irrespective of gender to strengthen the security of the country.

Since its formation, the Nigerian Army Women’s Corp has been playing an active role in various military operations, especially internal security within troubled regions of the country.

For this, they have been accorded several accolades within the military and civilian circuits.

Most notable among its operations is the deployment of ladies from the corps to the notorious Abuja-Kaduna highway, where they have continued to play an active role in ensuring the safety of passengers even as the nation continues to seek new methods to finally quell the storms of insurgency and other violent crimes that have seen a drastic rise in the last few months.