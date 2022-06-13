Owo Attack: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period In Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has extended the mourning period in the state following the attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The extension according to the governor is from Monday, June 13 to June 15.

He said the resolution is from the outcome of the meeting of the Southwest Governors’ Forum to observe a 3-day mourning period across all the southwest states.

Governor Akeredolu has also directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for the three days period.

The governor had earlier directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days from Monday, June 6th, to Sunday, June 12th, 2022.

He appreciated his counterparts in the Southwest for the massive love and cooperation showed since the horrendous attack in Owo.