MNJTF Troops Kill Many Terrorists, Recover Arms In Lake Chad Region

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during clearance operations in the Lake Chad region.

Nigerian and Chadian troops of Operation Lake Sanity who have continued their onslaught against the insurgents in the Lake Chad Basin Islands recorded the feat.

A spokesman for the MNJTF, Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudeen Adegoke, revealed that the troops conducted a series of operations to clear terrorists from Kangarwa village in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, as well as the surrounding localities of Metele and Dogon Chuku.

He explained that the troops engaged Boko Haram/ ISWAP elements in the general area of Dogon Chuku and after a fierce exchange of fire, they neutralised several terrorists while others withdrew off balance with their casualties.

During the onslaught, the troops recovered several arms and ammunition, including a gun truck, one 81 MM Mortar, one Dushka gun, and several logistics items.

In a similar operation, troops of MNJTF comprising personnel of Sector 3 continued to dominate their firm base in the northern part of the Tumbuns where they conducted clearance operations to Tunbun Fulani and the general areas South of Arege.

A decomposing corpse and a Dushka gun of a suspected terrorist who had been neutralised during a previous encounter in the vicinity were recovered, Adegoke stated.

He added that troops of Sector 4 MNJTF deployed at Chettimari in Niger Republic conducted a cordon and search operation West of Gororop village and its general area.

The search operation, according to the MNJTF spokesman, followed information from an arrested ISWAP fighter who confessed to being an active member of the terrorist group.

He said several weapons, including one RPG tube, one AK 47 rifle, 182 rounds of ammunition, and nine AK 47 magazines were recovered from the hideout.

Meanwhile, the MNJTF has dismissed the claim by the terrorists that they killed a sizeable number of Chadian troops, saying it was an exaggeration to boost their capacity and hoodwink their fighters who were already showing signs of giving up.

It, however, said that the only attack carried out by the terrorists was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) incident where five Chadian soldiers were injured, and none was killed.