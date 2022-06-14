Pastor, Sunday School Teacher Kidnapped During Church Vigil In Ogun – Police

Two worshippers at a Celestial Church of Christ in Wasinmi, Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State have been abducted during a vigil.

The Ogun state police command confirmed the kidnapping.

According to police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi, the kidnapped persons were a pastor and a Sunday school teacher.

While assuring that the tactical team of the police are on the trail of the suspected kidnappers, he confirmed that the kidnappers have reached out to family members for a N50 million ransom.

The kidnapping comes after at least 40 persons were massacred in a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state.

The Federal Government has blamed the Owo massacre on jihadist group, Iswap.