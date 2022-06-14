Vote For Tinubu Not Peter Obi, Umahi Tells Ebonyi Residents

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has asked indigenes of the state to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote for the Presidential Flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Governor Umahi told the residents not to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi advising them to pick up their permanent voter cards PVCs before the end of the exercise on the 29th of June 2022.

“Our party is APC and not the Labour Party. We will not vote for the Labour Party. We will vote for APC.

“The states that the Labour Party has helped should vote for them.

“The agenda of God for Ebonyi state is Ebonyi state agenda and that is what you should be telling them when they come to ask you, will you vote for. Tell them not to look for our votes, our votes belong to APC”, he added.

The governor gave the directive on Monday during the swearing-in of newly appointed state officials at the exco chambers of the government in Abakaliki.

He decried the low rate of registration in the state with an exception of Afikpo South and Onicha Local Government Areas with 71,000 and 32,000 newly registered voters, in that order.

“It is very unfortunate that the different local government areas in the state are yet to witness a high turnout of voters’ registration in the state, apart from Afikpo south that has so far registered over 71,000 voters, others are yet to make any meaningful impact”, Governor Umahi added.

Umahi had criticised leaders and delegates from the South East for allegedly selling their votes to candidates from other zones in the just-concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is a very big shame,” Umahi lamented.

The governor said he wept bitterly following the outcome of the party primary election, adding that it is painful for Igbos to be shouting about marginalization, and whenever they have an opportunity to make a statement they sell their votes.