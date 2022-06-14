YPP Presidential Candidate Ado-Ibrahim Pledges Steady Power Supply If Elected

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has pledged to revamp Nigeria’s power, saying he will ensure a steady electricity supply if elected into office.

Since Nigeria’s return to civilian government in 1999, over N11 trillion is believed to have been spent to provide regular electricity supply for Nigerians, with little to show for it.

The situation has forced many Nigerians to call for an independent probe, with many government officials prosecuted, especially with the collapse of the national grid that plunged Nigerian cities into darkness.

But speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, Ado-Ibrahim said he will change the narrative for the better.

“We have had people trying to build power in this country, but they have never done it. Billions and billions of dollars have been spent on the power sector and nothing has been developed,” he said, seven months to the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“If you take that as part of governance, they have all paid. We have had roads since 1960, the same ones.”

If elected next year, the presidential hopeful said he will boost the nation’s economy while attracting more foreign and local investors.

This is even as he criticised the nation’s political elites for not doing their best for the citizens.

His remarks come a week after he emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.