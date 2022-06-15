All Abducted Zamfara Residents Will Be Rescued, Matawalle Assures Families

Four days after bandits kidnapped 50 wedding guests travelling along the Sokoto-Zamfara road in Gusau, Governor Bello Matawalle has assured that they will be released.

The Zamfara governor decried the rising cases of banditry in the north-western state where several people have been killed with many others abducted.

In a statement by his media aide, Zailani Bappa, the Zamfara leader said his administration has taken steps in arresting the security situation in the state.

Matawalle appealed to families of kidnap victims to have confidence in the state government’s ability to curb banditry in the bud.

“This singular incident marks another sad moment in the fight against the security challenges we are facing in our dear state,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“I appeal to the families of all abducted persons to have confidence in our ability to do all that is needed to be done in rescuing their dear ones.

“I have directed all security agencies for the speedy location of the abducted persons and will, in sha Allah, be rescued.”

According to him, the state government will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from unscrupulous persons who want to manipulate the present situation to score cheap political goals.

He warned that his administration will no longer fold its arms and allow heartless people to go on manipulating the misfortune of innocent citizens for their selfish political ends.

“We are a responsible Government and we shall not relent in ensuring the safety of all our citizens at all times. We shall not condone calculated political sabotage or vagaries and indiscriminate abuse of privileges to jeopardize our fragile security situation in the state” Governor Matawalle warned.

“We have noted the rise of informants’ activities leading to many unfortunate banditry attacks on soft targets. We shall take more stringent steps in addressing the current situation, including possible communication shut down once again,” Governor Matawalle added.