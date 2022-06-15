Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll

Candidates in the Ekiti State governorship election on Wednesday signed a Peace Accord ahead of the poll billed for Saturday.

They signed the Peace Accord at an event held in Ado-Ekiti under the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by a former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (GCFR), who was represented by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The accord was signed by the eleven candidates vying for the post.

During the event, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu expressed gratitude to the NPC for the initiative, saying it has been fruitful.

“Since the Edo State Gov. election held in September 2020, followed by the Ondo State Gov. election in October 2020 & the Anambra State Gov. election in November 2021, political parties & candidates have signed the Peace Accord under the auspices of the National Peace Committee,” he said in a statement.

“The intervention of the Peace Committee no doubt contributed in no small way to the peaceful conduct of previous Governorship elections. We are confident that the Ekiti State Governorship election holding this Saturday will not be different.”

The INEC boss reiterated the commission’s resolve to work with stakeholders to ensure peaceful polls across the country and urged the candidates to take the Peace According Initiative seriously.

“The truth is that the Peace Accord is not an automated, self-actualising process. Let me, therefore, call on all political parties & candidates to abide by the letter & spirit of the Accord by appealing to our supporters to maintain peace before, during, and after the elections,” the INEC chairman added.

He also assured residents of the state of a free and fair election on Saturday, restating that the electoral body has put all modalities in place for a hitch-free exercise.

“The success of the Peace Accord rests on three pedestals: the political actors, INEC, and security agencies. Speaking for INEC, I wish to assure the Peace Committee of our commitment to transparent and credible elections.

“Working for the last 12 months since June 2021 when we released the Timetable for the #EkitiDecides2022 election, it is inconceivable that INEC will undermine itself, especially on Election Day & beyond. I want to assure you all that the votes of the Ekiti people will count,” Prof Mahmood added.