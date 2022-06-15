Gunmen Abduct Abia Journalist Chucks Onuoha

Gunmen on Tuesday night kidnapped Chucks Onuoha, an Abia-based journalist.

The abduction was made known to newsmen via a press statement released by the Publicity Secretary of Ohuhu, Enwereuzo Ogbonna.

According to him “the family contacted the Union this morning to report that at about 11. 00 pm. last night, about 5 armed men broke into their home at Umungasi near Umuagu and abducted him and also made away with his green colour Nissan Pathfinder.

“The family also hinted that the abductors have contacted them with a demand for ransom.”

While the union has continued to interface with the family to ensure the journalist’s safety and safe return, the union has also used the opportunity to reiterate its earlier call to all villages in Ohuhu to activate their local vigilantes on a 24-hours basis.

“We again call on ndi Ohuhu and all non-indigenes resident in Ohuhu to take responsibility for their security, their families and environments by curtailing late evening movements and ceremonies and also avoid all acts of carelessness that may compromise their individual security, their loved ones and environments,” the statement partly read.

The union said it is working with the security agencies to ensure that these threats to the peace of Ohuhu land is nipped at the bud.

“We call for the prayers of ndi Ohuhu for the safe return of our brother and his family in this trying times, we are certain that this emerging atmosphere of lawlessness and evil will soon dissipate.

“May the peace of God preserve our land from evil,” the union’s communique read.

At the time of filing this report, the police were yet to confirm the abduction and it remained unclear what the kidnapper’s demands were.