Senatorial Seat: I Won’t Withdraw For Lawan, Machina Insists

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Sheriff Machina, has insisted that he won’t relinquish his ticket to Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Machina said this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Lawan joined the race for Presidency ahead of 2023 but lost the primaries to former Lagos Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Machina who has now won the ticket for Yobe North Senatorial District, says he’s been asked by members of the party if he is still in the race.

He, however, maintained that he is still in the race and has no plan to give up the ticket.