IGP Charges Police VIP Aides On Professionalism, Civility

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has charged police officers attached to VIPs to carry out their duties with utmost professionalism, respect for fundamental rights, rule of law, and civility to members of the public in line with the code of conduct for Police Officers.

The IGP equally condemned the reported harassment and demeaning posture of some of these officers while on duty with their VIPs.

IGP Alkali Baba made the call while addressing officers and men of the Ekiti State Police Command at the Command Headquarters, Ado Ekiti on Tuesday 13th June, 2022, in readiness for the Ekiti Gubernatorial Election scheduled to hold on Saturday 18th June, 2022.

He equally affirmed that though it is a statutory duty of the Police Force to provide aides and escorts for VIPs, such duty must not degenerate to abuse as a result of high-handedness of Police officers who have proven to be non-amenable to discipline.

The Inspector-General of Police further warned that every allegation of unprofessionalism and harassment by VIP aides would be properly investigated and if found wanting, adequate and commensurate sanctions will follow.

In the same vein, the IGP encouraged officers and men who have been detailed for election duty in Ekiti State to put in their best to provide adequate security, at all levels, for all and sundry before, during and after the Gubernatorial Election in the state with a view to having a free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

Similarly, the IGP assured that his administration is continually committed to bequeathing the nation with a citizen and community oriented Police Force which will not be used as a tool of oppression, suppression and subjugation by any individual.