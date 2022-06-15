Advertisement

Officials Battle Raging Fire At Residential Building In Ikoyi

Channels Television  
Updated June 15, 2022
A screenshot taken on June 15, 2022, shows fumes from the fire which broke out at a residential building along Ilabere Road in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

 

Fire has gutted a residential building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, authorities at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have said.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

However, he neither confirmed if any life was lost to the inferno nor if anyone was injured in the incident that occurred along the Ilabere Road in Ikoyi.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that as soon as the incident was reported, LASEMA swiftly deployed officials of its response team to the scene.

According to him, the LASEMA team, in collaboration with personnel of the Lagos State Fire Service, is taking measures to quell the fire which appears to be spreading rapidly to adjoining buildings.

Read the statement below:

The Lagos state emergency management agency, LASEMA, has activated its response team to the above location.

A combined team of agency LRT and the Lagos State Fire Service are taking immediate action to quell the residential fire which appears to be spreading rapidly to adjoining properties.

Further updates to follow

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu

PS LASEMA



