Uzodimma Never Advocated Muslim-Muslim Presidential Ticket, Says Imo Govt

Imo State Government has debunked the claim by some media outlets that Governor Hope Uzodimma advocated a Muslim- Muslim ticket for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba in a statement in Owerri on Wednesday (June 14) said at no time did the governor canvass such a position.

He said rather, Uzodimma was emphatic that religion was not mentioned as a factor in the Constitution for the election of a President or his Vice, adding that what the country needed was a good government that will accommodate the religious and ethnic diversity of the country.

“How can this position amount to advocating for Muslim/ Muslim presidential ticket?” the Commissioner asked.

He regretted that mischief makers twisted the answer given by Uzodimma to State House Correspondents.

READ ALSO: Without Muslim-Muslim Presidential Ticket, APC May Not Win In 2023, Says Orji Kalu

Emelumba noted that the exact words of Uzodimma on the choice of a Vice Presidential candidate was that it was the prerogative of the presidential candidate alone to choose, not him or the governors.

“His Excellency made it clear that there is no part of the Constitution where religion is a factor in choosing the president or his vice.”

“What we are looking for is good governance that will unite the country and take cognizance of every tribe, every religion and every denomination,” he quickly added.

He said Uzodimma was emphatic that APC was looking for a ticket that will face the issue of governance squarely and not to talk of divisive issues.

The commissioner enjoined those in doubt of what the governor said to obtain a clip of the recording from channels television.

He deplored a situation where the governor will be deliberately misquoted for ulterior motives.

Mr Emelumba further noted that the governor was clear that the choice of a running mate for the APC presidential candidate was not his to make.

He wondered: “How then can the same governor at the same time be advocating which religion or tribe that should be the running mate of the presidential candidate.

“It just doesn’t add up,” the commissioner declared.