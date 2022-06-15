Yahaya Bello Vows To Relaunch Presidential Ambition In Near Future

Governor of Kogi State and former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hinted that he will relaunch his presidential ambition in the near future.

He made the declaration in a chat with State House correspondents on Wednesday after he met with the President in his office.

Governor Bello, who was at the Villa on a ‘thank you’ visit to the President for allowing him to contest in the presidential exercise, said that what he did with the presidential race is test his might, promising that his next attempt will be supersonic.

The Kogi State Governor further, who urged his followers to support the ruling party across the board in the upcoming elections, appealed to them not to be disillusioned by the loss.

On the possibility of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, having a Muslim running mate, the governor stated that religion or region should not be a factor for political office.