Amosun Receives Rousing Welcome, Rallies Support For Tinubu In Ogun

Channels Television  
Updated June 16, 2022

 

Former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun received a rousing welcome to the state after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary and called on the people to support the party’s candidate for the presidency, Bola Tinubu. 

Amosun said this on Thursday when addressing supporters, who converged on the Alake Palace Pavilion in Abeokuta for the welcome rally.

“I want to be President of Nigeria but my wanting to be president of Nigeria is just 20 percent and that 80 percent of it is that the presidency should come to the southwest; lo and behold, almighty God has answered that prayer, ultimately, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is our flag bearer will be the President of this great nation, Nigeria,” the former governor said at the event.

“So, what I want you to do, all the love, all the support, all the prayer that you have been giving to me, continue but, please, extend that support and prayer to our flagbearer, support APC, let us all campaign round because this is the only country that we have.”

Amosun was one of the aspirants for the APC presidential ticket. [email protected]

 

Amosun, who was among several aspirants that stepped down for Tinubu during the APC presidential primary, said his move was based on the party’s northern governors to support the former Lagos State governor.

He maintained that he is not desperate to become the presidential candidate of the APC and that the aspirations of the South West override any personal ambitions.  Amosun said working together will ensure Tinubu’s win in next year’s election.



