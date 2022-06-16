APC Candidate Oyebanji Not Disqualified From Ekiti Guber Poll – Court

The Federal High Court has debunked claims that it had disqualified the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the Ekiti State Governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji.

“The attention of the Federal High Court has been drawn to an online report in circulation on the above subject matter with a purportedly assigned Suit Number: FHC/ABJ/CS/528/22, claiming that Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo disqualified the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji from the Ekiti governorship election, less than 48 hours to the polls,” a statement by the Assistant Director Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Oby Christopher, Ph.D, said on Thursday.

“The Federal High Court hereby debunks the existence of any such case in its entire jurisdiction and indeed the Court Order as alleged”.

According to the court, there has been no such case before Hon. justice I.E Ekwo.

Christopher therefore, described the said report as unfounded, very mischievous and aimed at not only misleading members of the public, but also causing tension.

“It is worrisome that some media practitioners hasten to give false information to the public for their own selfish interests, thereby unduly heating up the polity.

“Professionalism and truth remain ethical values that should guide journalists in their daily reportage of issues.

“This spurious reportage sold out to the public is most unfortunate and unacceptable. It should be totally ignored,” the information director said.