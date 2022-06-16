Ekiti Polls: INEC Chairman Assures Electorates Of Free, Fair Elections

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu has assured electorates of a free and credible governorship election in Ekiti State.

The INEC boss gave the assurance in a statement on Thursday, hours after the commission commenced the distribution of sensitive voting materials.

See the full statement below.

From June 2021 when we released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti Governorship Election, we have collectively implemented several activities and taken every step to guarantee a free, fair, credible, and inclusive process this Saturday 18th June 2022.

This election is coming seven months after the successful conduct of the Anambra State Governorship Election in November 2021, but it will be historic because it will be the first governorship election to be conducted based on the provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022.

At the Stakeholders’ meeting held last Tuesday, I assured the political parties, their flagbearers, and the good people of Ekiti State that the choice of who becomes the next governor of the State is entirely in the hands of the voters. I said so confidently because I strongly believe in the commitment, efficiency, and determination of all of you, our dedicated staff, to ensure a level playing field on Election Day, which is just 48 hours away.

Let us remember that the people of Ekiti State and indeed all Nigerians will be watching us closely and waiting to see if we will fulfill our promise.

They will observe the opening time of each of the 2,445 polling units in the State, the conduct of our staff, how you attend to voters and your attitude towards Persons with Disability. I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of responsibility and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour. You must ensure that no political party or candidate is accorded any advantage over the other. We must also, always, stick strictly to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed and continually live up to the trust that Nigerians repose in us.