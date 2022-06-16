‘Help Is On The Way:’ PDP Govs. Congratulate Okowa On VP Candidacy

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the party’s vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

The PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF) in a statement signed by its chairman Aminu Tambuwal on Thursday, said Okowa’s emergence is a sign of hope for Nigerians.

“The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) hereby congratulates the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on his emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 General elections,” the statement read.

“The PDP-GF notes in particular that the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, promised to select a serving PDP Governor as his running mate, ostensibly not just because of the contributions of the Governors to the effective running of the Party and its stability, but because of their experience and executive capacity. He kept his word.”

Furthermore, they noted that “Governor Okowa has distinguished himself as Governor of Delta State. He also has cognate legislative experience as a former Senator. He has what it takes to be an effective Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The governors blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for ruining the country but expressed optimism that an Atiku-Okowa ticket will make things better.

“The great task of recovering, rescuing, and rebuilding Nigeria begins with the Atiku / Okowa ticket. The APC has completely messed up Nigeria. It has failed in all aspects of governance; insecurity, bad economy, dysfunctional education, health, and social services are the hallmarks of the APC administration,” their statement added. “With the Atiku/Okowa ticket help is on the way. We shall overcome.”

