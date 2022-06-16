Okowa Arrives PDP Headquarters For Vice Presidential Screening

The Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa has arrived at the Peoples Democratic Party’s headquarters in Abuja.

He is to attend the party’s vice presidential screening.

Some party members welcomed him into the building with the words ‘congratulations’.

JUST IN: Okowa Arrives PDP Headquarters For Vice Presidential Screeninghttps://t.co/CABk10vho1 pic.twitter.com/8bPyNTlwcs — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 16, 2022

Okowa and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, are among names being mentioned as prospective running mates to the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

‘Distinguished’ Wike

Earlier, the PDP had denied reports that it had ruled out Wike from the Vice Presidential race.

“If anything, our Party reiterates its confidence in Governor Nyesom Wikes’s outstanding ability and commitment to the ideals and values of the PDP,” a statement signed by spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said.

“His records of achievement as a Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Minister of State for Education, currently Governor of Rivers State and the runner-up in the PDP Presidential Primary stand him out as possessing requisite qualities, qualifications, capacity and wide acceptability for the position of the Vice-Presidential candidate of our Party.

“The various positions creditably held by Governor Nyesom Wike distinguished him as an excellent team player in public governance.

“In fact, Governor Wike’s energy, brilliance, commitment and passion were acknowledged by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our Party and he is adjudged as the foremost candidate in consideration for the position of the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP.

“While the PDP notes the interest of the media and the public in our Party’s choice of Vice-Presidential candidate it is imperative to state that as an organic Party, all our processes will be followed through in strict adherence to our procedures before any official announcements.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to disregard the mischievous reports aimed at undermining our Party’s unity at this critical time.”