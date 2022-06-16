Okowa Brings Immense Electoral Value To PDP Ticket – Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, says the choice of Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, gives the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) an extra advantage in the forthcoming presidential election.

Ekweremadu made this assertion in a brief statement on his official Facebook page where he joined party leaders, party faithful, and supporters in congratulating Governor Okowa, on his emergence as the vice presidential candidate.

“This is a sound choice by our presidential flagbearer, H.E Atiku Abubakar and our party.

“No doubt, Okowa brings immense electoral value to the PDP ticket and is highly resourceful and he is prepared for the office of the VP,” Ekweremadu stated.

READ ALSO: Why I Chose Okowa As My Running Mate – Atiku

The parliamentarian urged every party leader and member to work to ensure the success of the ticket at the 2023 polls.

In a similar vein, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated his Delta State counterpart, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Obaseki, in a statement, said Okowa’s emergence will translate to victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

“I heartily congratulate you, my friend and brother, His Excellency, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa on your emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“An energetic grassroots mobiliser; Okowa, a two-time governor, senator and commissioner, has the needed experience that would guarantee victory for our party in 2023 elections in our bid to rescue the country and place it on the path of progress and prosperity.”

“As we embark on this all-important mission to rescue Nigeria, we must now all work together in unity, as a people and party, to reclaim our country,” the governor charged.