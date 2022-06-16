Advertisement

Peter Obi Is A Stingy Man, Cannot Be Our President – Father Mbaka

Channels Television  
Updated June 16, 2022
Photo of Father Mbaka and Peter Obi

 

The vocal prelate of the Catholic Dioceses of Enugu, Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka has revealed who he will not be supporting for the 2023 Presidential elections.

Reverend Father stated during a crusade that Peter Obi of the Labour party will not succeed to the number one position in the country owing to his stingy nature

In a viral video on Wednesday, the Spiritual Director of the  Adoration Ministries said, “A stingy man cannot be our president.

“We are already hungry. We need a generous person. Nigerians are hungry. Are we not hungry?”

According to him, Nigeria will be in a better position with Atiku taking the helm of affairs rather than the one-time governor of Anambra state.

“It is now that Atiku is seriously contesting for President; now that he is contesting without Peter Obi; it is now that he is serious? We want somebody that is serious.

Mbaka further added that Obi had insulted the Holy Spirit, saying that Obi needed the forgiveness of God to attain presidency

“Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes President, he will close down this ministry. What we are doing is spiritual.”

“If Igbo people are looking for a representative in Nigeria, they are not the kind of person Peter Obi is. Whoever refuses to donate to the church should not be the president”

The statement has sparked some reactions on social media platforms with many speculating that Mbaka’scommnets were courtesy of his inability to secure monetary donations for his parish.

Here are some reactionary tweets below

&n

bsp;

&nb

sp;

&

nbsp;

&n

bsp;



More on Politics

‘PDP Needs To Return To Power’, Okowa Accepts Atiku’s VP Nomination

Okowa Arrives PDP Headquarters For Vice Presidential Screening

Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll

Ignore Manipulated Video, I Will Never Leave PDP – Wike

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV