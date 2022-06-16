Peter Obi Is A Stingy Man, Cannot Be Our President – Father Mbaka

The vocal prelate of the Catholic Dioceses of Enugu, Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka has revealed who he will not be supporting for the 2023 Presidential elections.

Reverend Father stated during a crusade that Peter Obi of the Labour party will not succeed to the number one position in the country owing to his stingy nature

In a viral video on Wednesday, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministries said, “A stingy man cannot be our president.

“We are already hungry. We need a generous person. Nigerians are hungry. Are we not hungry?”

According to him, Nigeria will be in a better position with Atiku taking the helm of affairs rather than the one-time governor of Anambra state.

“It is now that Atiku is seriously contesting for President; now that he is contesting without Peter Obi; it is now that he is serious? We want somebody that is serious.

Mbaka further added that Obi had insulted the Holy Spirit, saying that Obi needed the forgiveness of God to attain presidency

“Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes President, he will close down this ministry. What we are doing is spiritual.”

“If Igbo people are looking for a representative in Nigeria, they are not the kind of person Peter Obi is. Whoever refuses to donate to the church should not be the president”

The statement has sparked some reactions on social media platforms with many speculating that Mbaka’scommnets were courtesy of his inability to secure monetary donations for his parish.

Here are some reactionary tweets below

Even Fr Mbaka couldn’t push Peter Obi to do what he doesn’t want to do even when he told him God was involved and related it with winning election.Peter stood on his principles.SHI SHI we won’t give.His tenacity and articulated saviness is 100%.Competence! #PeterObi4President2023 — Pastor Blessed Uzoho (@PastorBlessid) June 10, 2022

I can only blame whoever takes religious leaders like Father Mbaka seriously. Here was a man that said that Buhari is the Messiah of the country. After they stopped greasing his palm, he stopped supporting Buhari. Only a [email protected] would follow what he says about Peter Obi. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) June 15, 2022

I was born and brought up in the Roman Catholic church, I have so much respect for Rev fr Mbaka, But as it stands right now, even Pope Francis can’t tell me not to vote for Peter obi talkless of Fr Mbaka, the same man that told us to vote for Buhari , Tueh 😪 — clever_obi uchendu (@Clever_uchendu) June 15, 2022

