PHOTOS: INEC Distributes Election Materials For Ekiti Guber Poll

Channels Television  
Updated June 16, 2022
INEC on Thursday commenced the distribution of election materials in Ekiti State. Photos: Sodiq Adelakun

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for the governorship election in Ekiti state.

The distribution was done at the INEC office in Ado Ekiti in the presence of journalists, political parties, security agents and electoral officers.

This comes ahead of the election in the state scheduled for June 18.

Read Also: APC Candidate Oyebanji Not Disqualified From Ekiti Guber Poll – Court

See more photos below.



