Police Arrest Boko Haram Bomb Manufacturer In Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command has arrested a suspected bomb manufacturer who also is a member of the Boko Haram terrorist group linked to three bomb explosions recorded in the state this year.

The suspect was arrested in his house which he uses as a factory at Tella town within Gassol Local Government area of the state.

He was apprehended with different arms, ammunition, explosives, and devices for manufacturing bombs.

Authorities say the suspect who is from Zamfara State, and is being held at the Taraba Police Command in Jalingo, is also a member of a kidnapping syndicate terrorizing, Niger, Kogi and Taraba states for more than a year now.

On April 19th and 22nd this year two improvised explosive devices exploded killing no fewer than 10 persons in two separate attacks in Taraba State, both at drinking joints.

About 18 days after, another explosion occurred at the headquarters of six brigade Nigeria army located in the state capital.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police swung into action leading to the arrest of the bomb manufacturer.

Parading the 37 year old native, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Sokoya revealed that the police have sprayed their dragnet and soon operatives will capture two other suspects who are currently at large even as investigations continue.