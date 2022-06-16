Police Neutralise Four Bandits, Arrest Female Accomplice In Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have neutralised four Bandits who have been terrorising residents of Saminaka in Lere Local Government Area of the state.

The operatives also recovered an AK47 and Ak49 Rifles loaded with live ammunition and an operational vehicle used by the bandits to carry out their nefarious activities.

According to the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, the operatives of the Special Tactical Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja (STS) in conjunction with Operation Yaki Kaduna had while on the trail of suspected armed bandits intercepted their target along Saminaka – Jos expressway.

They were intercepted in a Sharon vehicle blue in color driven by one 31 year James Dawi of Vom town , Jos South LGA Plateau State.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill 47 Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue Chibok Girl – DHQ

The police spokesman further disclosed that the suspected bandits on sensing an unavoidable danger posed on their way to deliver some dangerous weapons to their cohorts, immediately engaged the operatives in a gun battle.

However, the operatives with tactical precision were able to terminally injure four of the bandits, who were later pronounced dead by a medical Doctor at a hospital where they were taken to.

The encounter lasted for about 30 minutes as the fire power of the police forced the gunmen to retreat into the forest with bullet wounds.

An Ak49 rifle and AK47 Rifles loaded with live ammunitions, one empty magazine, one hundred and thirty four rounds of different calibers of live ammunition and an operational motor vehicle were recovered from the bandits, while a female accomplice was also arrested by the operatives during the encounter.

The police spokesman said that the female accomplice had during the course of investigation confessed to supplying arms and ammunition to bandits within Kaduna State.

He, however, said that discreet investigation into the case has been instituted with a view to unravelling the identities of other criminal gangs as well as finding the source of the dangerous weapons in order to avert future occurrences.

DSP Jalige assured citizens that the criminals will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Kaduna , Yekini Ayoku has commended the successful operation by his men, even as he called

on the public to continue to support the Force with useful information about all and sundry criminal activities, even as police under his watch continue to promptly treat such information with dispatch and absolute confidentiality.