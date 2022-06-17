19 Players Storm Abuja As Super Falcons Open Women’s AFCON Camp

Nineteen players have arrived in Abuja as the Super Falcons opened their camp for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The team is camping in the nation’s capital for the tournament billed for Morocco between July 2 and 23rd.

In a tweet on their official handle, the Super Falcons listed the players in camp as Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Osinachi Ohale, Tochukwu Oluehi, Glory Ogbonna, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Others are Chidinma Okeke, Rita Akarekor, Gift Monday, Opeyemi Sunday, Charity Adule, Christy Ucheibe, Suliat Abideen, Chinonyerem Macleans, Peace Efih, Ugochi Emenayo, Akudo Ogbonna.

Yewande Balogun, Toni Oyedupe Payne, Michelle Alozie, and Amanda Uju Mbadi are also expected to arrive at camp later on Friday.

Nicole Payne, Uchenna Kanu, Desire Oparanozie, and Regina Otu will also be in camp this weekend while Ashleigh Plumptre, Francisca Ordega, Vivian Ikechukwu, Halimatu Ayinde, and Ifeoma Onumonu will join the team in Morocco.

READ ALSO: Liverpool Agree To Sadio Mane’s £35m Bayern Munich Move – Reports

In camp:

* Ebi

*Oluehi

*Chikwelu

*Ohale

*Oshoala

*Chinonyerem

*Okeke

*Monday

*Nnadozie

*Ugochi

*Effih

*Ajibade

*Christy

*Abideen

*Akereko

*Opeyemi

*Ogbonna

*Ogbonna. Our first training will be at the MKO Abiola National Stadium later at 4pm today. #SoarSuperFalcons — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 17, 2022

The defending champions had their first training at the MKO Abiola Stadium Friday evening as preparations kick-off for the competition.

Nigeria defeated South Africa to clinch the last edition of the tournament in 2018 and had also beaten perennial rivals Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire to book a place in Morocco.

The nine-time winners are in Group C of the WAFCON with Burundi, Botswana, and South Africa. Coach Randy Waldrum’s team begin their campaign against the Banyana Banyana on July 4th.

They will then face Botswana on July 7 before taking on Burundi on July 10. Semi-finalists in the tournament will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.