Police Arrest Two Kidnappers, Release Victim In Benue

Police in Benue State have apprehended two suspected kidnappers and rescued an abducted from the abductors’ den.

Spokesperson to the Benue command, SP Anene Sewuese, disclosed this in a brief report on Friday.

She revealed that on Thursday, a team of Operation Zenda JTF were on patrol within Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA, when information was received that one Raphael Okpe of Akere village was kidnapped on his way to the farm.

According to the police spokesperson, the team responded immediately and chased the kidnappers into their hideout where they engaged the gunmen in a duel.

Consequently, two of the suspects named Abdulahi Mohammed and Yusuf Saidu were arrested while the other suspects escaped with gunshot injuries.

The victim who was already shot in the leg by the hoodlums was rescued and taken to hospital where police say he is responding to treatment.

Following the arrest, ten rounds of AK47 ammunition were recovered from the kidnapers’ dungeon.

SP Sewuese said investigations are still ongoing, adding that the force will not rest on its oars till the suspects at large are apprehended.