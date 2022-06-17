Yobe North: Machina Vows To Seek Legal Redress After Lawan Was Named As Candidate

Bashir Machina has vowed to seek legal redress after his name was substituted with that of Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

According to a signed list of candidates sighted by Channels Television, the Senate President’s name was listed as the APC flag bearer for the seat.

The recent move comes after Machina, who clinched the APC ticket for the district, vowed not to step down for Lawan.

Lawan had contested but lost the party’s presidential primary held earlier in the month with Machina claiming he was being pressured to relinquish his ticket for the lawmaker.

But in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today earlier in the week, he vowed not to step down. According to him, the Senate President did not have plans to contest for the post.

“I’m sure he did not plan to go back to the National Assembly. That is why he contested for the presidency and lost. This is democracy. The space is free,” Machina said.

“A certain period of time was given for people to want to contest. Timetables were set, guidelines were produced by the parties, and eventually, elections were held.”