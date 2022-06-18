Governor Matawalle Declares Work Free Week For PVC Registration

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has declared a work-free week to enable the state public and civil servants to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC.

This was disclosed in a communique on Saturday, signed by Zamfara’s Hon Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, where he announced the coming week as free days to begin the registration process.

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON (Shatiman Sokoto), has declared next week ( Monday to Friday) June 20th to 24th, 2022 as a work-free week, to enable the state public and civil servants to go to their respective localities to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC,” the communique read.

The letter also directed the major stakeholders of the state to see to a seamless process of the exercise.

“By this announcement, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, other public office holders, party officials and traditional rulers are hereby directed to monitor and supervise the ongoing Voter Registration exercise,” he said.

“And ensure that all eligible voters within their wards and local governments register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them to exercise their fundamental rights and civic responsibilities.”