Ekiti 2022: Over 17,000 Policemen Deployed – CP

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Moronkeji Adesina, has said that over 17,000 policemen have been deployed to the state to boost security during the governorship elections.

He said this on Saturday morning while speaking to Channels Television as the election exercise commenced.

According to Adesina in addition, over 5,000 tactical units were also deployed for the elections.

On Friday, police choppers were also observed to be on standby for aerial surveillance, in a bid to ensure adequate security of the process and the electorate.

Sirens blared intermittently on streets while police vans conveying security operatives on election duty were sighted at different locations.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be conducting elections in 2,445 polling units across the state.