PHOTOS: Voting Commences In Ekiti Governorship Election

Voting in the Ekiti State governorship election has commenced.

The exercise commenced at about 8:00 am in Unit 6, ward 2, Ifaki Ekiti.

The election is taking in 2,445 polling units across 177 registration areas in 16 local government areas of the state with incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi completing his second term in office later in October.

Data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suggests that Ekiti has a total of 988,923 registered voters.

More to follow…