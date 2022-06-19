Abiodun Congratulates Ekiti Governor-Elect, Oyebanji

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the winner of the just concluded governorship election in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyenbanji.

Oyenbanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), beat his co-contestants from 15 other political parties to win the keenly contested election.

Less than 24 hours after the electorate went to the polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the results of the exercise in all the 16 local government areas of the state, with the APC candidate winning in 15.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, commended the people of Ekiti State for choosing to continue to witness good governance in the state under the ruling party.

He stated that the victory at the poll by the governor-elect clearly indicated that the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi, has performed well to the admiration of the Ekiti people.

Noting that the people have spoken through the ballot, the governor commended INEC for doing a yeoman’s job in conducting a free and fair governorship election.

Governor Abiodun equally praised the security agencies for ensuring a peaceful poll despite the pre-election fear of chaos.

He also commended the incumbent governor, Kayode Fayemi, for espousing people-oriented programmes and policies, which according to him, endeared the people of Ekiti more to the APC.

The governor, however, urged the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory and rally the support of his opponents in the election to ensure continued good governance in the state.